Credential applications for the 2019 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium are being accepted beginning today

Media credential applications for the 2019 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium can be submitted beginning today at www.SportsSystems.com/PinstripeBowl. The online application is the only acceptable method for requesting credentials.

The 2019 New Era Pinstripe Bowl will feature Michigan State University and Wake Forest University on Friday, December 27, at Yankee Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 3:20 p.m. (ET). Michigan State will play in its 12th bowl game in 13 seasons under head coach Mark Dantonio. The 29th bowl appearance in program history (12-16) will be the Spartans’ first at the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, as they become the sixth different Big Ten team (in six years of the bowl’s partnership with the conference) to play in the game. Wake Forest will make the 14th bowl appearance in school history and its first appearance in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. The Demon Deacons will play in a school-record fourth consecutive bowl game and are the only ACC team (and one of nine in the country) to win bowl games in each of the past three postseasons, pushing their all-time bowl mark to 9-4.

Please note that BBWAA cards, previously-issued Yankees credentials and MLB-issued credentials WILL NOT be honored for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Media access for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium will be provided only with newly-issued credentials obtained through the process described in this advisory.

All applications must be completed by a Sports Assignment Editor and submitted no later than Wednesday, December 18 at 5:00 p.m.; media members may not apply on their own behalf.

Media outlets requesting a designated phone line for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl must e-mail tech@yankees.com by Monday, December 16.

Please direct any questions to Mark Torres in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl Media Relations office at (718) 579-4460 or credentials@yankees.com.