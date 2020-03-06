D-backs inaugural top prospect game vs. Rockies on March 23

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have added a game to their Spring Training schedule and will field a team of top prospects against a team of Rockies top prospects on March 23 at 1:10 p.m. at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Among the current prospects scheduled to appear for

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have added a game to their Spring Training schedule and will field a team of top prospects against a team of Rockies top prospects on March 23 at 1:10 p.m. at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Among the current prospects scheduled to appear for Arizona are Corbin Carroll, Kristian Robinson and Alek Thomas.

Seats for the game can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and will be $10, while lawn tickets will cost $5 and parking will be free. Salt River Fields season ticket holders who have purchased a full-season package to Spring Training for the D-backs or Rockies will receive the same amount of seats for the additional game.

The D-backs were recently rated as having the fourth-best farm system in Major League Baseball by The Athletic, which cited the team’s recent drafts, international signings and trades. Baseball America recently rated the D-backs’ farm system eighth-best in MLB while MLB.com’s MLB Pipeline ranked five D-backs prospects among the Top 100 in baseball, including Robinson (No. 43), Thomas (No. 49) and Carroll (No. 89).