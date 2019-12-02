D-backs tender contracts to 37 players

PHOENIX —The Arizona Diamondbacks have tendered contracts to 37 players: PITCHERS (22) Matt Andriese - Arbitration eligible Silvino Bracho Archie Bradley - Arbitration eligible Andrew Chafin - Arbitration eligible Taylor Clarke Stefan Crichton Jon Duplantier Zac Gallen Kevin Ginkel Merrill Kelly - Under contract (club options for 2021-22) Mike Leake

PHOENIX —The Arizona Diamondbacks have tendered contracts to 37 players:

PITCHERS (22)

Matt Andriese - Arbitration eligible

Silvino Bracho

Archie Bradley - Arbitration eligible

Andrew Chafin - Arbitration eligible

Taylor Clarke

Stefan Crichton

Jon Duplantier

Zac Gallen

Kevin Ginkel

Merrill Kelly - Under contract (club options for 2021-22)

Mike Leake - Under contract (club option for 2021)

Yoan López

Corbin Martin

Joel Payamps

Robbie Ray - Arbitration eligible

Jimmie Sherfy

Riley Smith

Bo Takahashi

Emilio Vargas

Luke Weaver

Taylor Widener

Alex Young

CATCHERS (2)

Carson Kelly

Stephen Vogt - Under contract (club and vesting options for 2021)

INFIELDERS (10)

Nick Ahmed - Arbitration eligible

Kevin Cron

Eduardo Escobar - Under contract (2021)

Jake Lamb - Arbitration eligible

Domingo Leyba

Wyatt Mathisen

Josh Rojas

Ildemaro Vargas

Christian Walker

Andy Young

OUTFIELDERS (3)

Tim Locastro

Ketel Marte - Under contract (club options for 2023-24)

David Peralta - Arbitration eligible

Arizona did not tender contracts to C Caleb Joseph, OF Steven Souza Jr. and RHP Taijuan Walker.