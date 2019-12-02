D-backs tender contracts to 37 players
PHOENIX —The Arizona Diamondbacks have tendered contracts to 37 players:
PITCHERS (22)
Matt Andriese - Arbitration eligible
Silvino Bracho
Archie Bradley - Arbitration eligible
Andrew Chafin - Arbitration eligible
Taylor Clarke
Stefan Crichton
Jon Duplantier
Zac Gallen
Kevin Ginkel
Merrill Kelly - Under contract (club options for 2021-22)
Mike Leake - Under contract (club option for 2021)
Yoan López
Corbin Martin
Joel Payamps
Robbie Ray - Arbitration eligible
Jimmie Sherfy
Riley Smith
Bo Takahashi
Emilio Vargas
Luke Weaver
Taylor Widener
Alex Young
CATCHERS (2)
Carson Kelly
Stephen Vogt - Under contract (club and vesting options for 2021)
INFIELDERS (10)
Nick Ahmed - Arbitration eligible
Kevin Cron
Eduardo Escobar - Under contract (2021)
Jake Lamb - Arbitration eligible
Domingo Leyba
Wyatt Mathisen
Josh Rojas
Ildemaro Vargas
Christian Walker
Andy Young
OUTFIELDERS (3)
Tim Locastro
Ketel Marte - Under contract (club options for 2023-24)
David Peralta - Arbitration eligible
Arizona did not tender contracts to C Caleb Joseph, OF Steven Souza Jr. and RHP Taijuan Walker.