Geoff Blum And Julia Morales To Host Offseason Premier Of Astroline Tomorrow At Pluckers

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros radio show, Astroline, which is presented by Karbach Brewing Co., will make its offseason return to the airwaves tomorrow night at 6 p.m. CT. The show will be hosted by Astros television broadcasters Geoff Blum and Julia Morales and will feature call-in interviews with

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros radio show, Astroline, which is presented by Karbach Brewing Co., will make its offseason return to the airwaves tomorrow night at 6 p.m. CT. The show will be hosted by Astros television broadcasters Geoff Blum and Julia Morales and will feature call-in interviews with Astros greats Craig Biggio and Billy Wagner.

Tomorrow’s Astroline, presented by Karbach Brewing Co., will air live on the Astros Radio Network, Astros flagship KBME SportsTalk 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, streamed on Facebook Live and will be available in podcast form at Astros.com/Podcasts following the broadcast. All shows are scheduled to broadcast on KBME SportsTalk 790 but are subject to change due to scheduling conflicts. Astroline broadcasts live, weekly from 6-7 p.m. CT during the offseason.

*PLEASE NOTE REGARDING AUTOGRAPHS - Fans can pick up a free raffle ticket at Pluckers on Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. (one raffle ticket per fan) for the chance to receive a special autographed photocard. A limited number of winning tickets will be selected during the Astroline broadcast between 6-7 p.m. Fans must have a winning ticket/voucher to receive an autograph. Only Astros supplied Photo Cards will be signed.

For the seventh consecutive season, Astroline airs from Pluckers Wing Bar, which is located at 1400 Shepherd Dr., Houston, Texas, 77007. Astroline runs through March (nine remaining segments) and is open to all Astros fans with no admission charge. Several shows will also broadcast live on the Astros official Facebook page.

Biggio spent 20 Major League seasons (1988-2007) in an Astros uniform, becoming the first player ever inducted into Cooperstown as a member of the Houston Astros. Biggio finished his career with a .281 batting average, 3,060 hits and 1,175 RBI. He is one of just 32 players in Major League history to reach 3,000 hits and is also one of just 16 players to reach both 1,000 extra-base hits and 3,000 total hits. Biggio also holds the record for career leadoff home runs with 53. The seven-time All-Star helped guide the Astros to six postseason appearances in a nine-year span and a National League Pennant in 2005.

Wagner, who is currently on the Hall of Fame ballot, was one of the most dominant and hardest-throwing closers in Major League history during his 16-year career, including nine years with the Astros (1995-2003). In his 903.0 innings pitched, Wagner allowed just 601 hits while tallying 1,196 strikeouts. He is also a seven-time All-Star and posted a career 2.31 ERA with an 85.9 save percentage and 422 career saves. Wagner set the franchise record for the most saves in a single season with 44 in 2003. He is also the franchise record holder for the most saves by an Astro all-time.

Blum is entering his eighth season on the Astros television broadcast team, his fourth as the everyday color analyst for Astros telecasts. Blum, who retired after 14 Major League seasons as an infielder (1999-2012), made the transition from the playing field to the broadcast booth in 2013. During his playing career, Blum had two stints with the Astros, totaling five seasons in Houston (2002-03, 2008-10). Throughout his tenure with the Astros, Blum hit .259 with 228 RBI, 46 homers, 77 doubles and a .711 OPS. A switch hitter, Blum was known as one of the top pinch-hitters and utility players in the game, appearing at four infield positions for nine straight seasons (2000-08). He appeared in the postseason three times in his career (2005-06, 2011).

Morales is returning for her eighth season as the Astros TV sideline reporter. As a reporter and anchor for AT&T SportsNet, Morales serves as the primary in-game reporter on Houston Astros telecasts. She previously spent two years at YNN-TV, a 24-hour news channel in Austin, where she covered the Texas Longhorns and Round Rock Express. Morales began her broadcasting career as the Weekend Sports Anchor at KTEN-TV in Sherman, Texas. From there, she took the same position at KYTX-TV in Tyler.

Astroline preliminary schedule (subject to change).

Day Date Station

Thurs. Dec. 12 KBME

Thurs. Dec. 19 KBME

Thurs. Jan. 9 KBME

Thurs. Jan. 16 KBME

Wed. Jan. 23 KBME

Thurs. Jan. 30 KBME

Thurs. Feb. 6 KBME

Thurs. Feb. 13 KBME

Thurs. Feb. 2 KBME

Thurs. Feb. 27* KBME

Wed. Mar. 4* KBME

Wed. Mar. 11* KBME

Wed. Mar. 18* KBME

*live from West Palm