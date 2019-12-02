Giants roster moves

The Giants announced today they have declined to tender a 2020 contract offer to LHP Tyler Anderson, RHP Rico Garcia, OF Kevin Pillar and OF Joey Rickard while agreeing to terms with OF Alex Dickerson, LHP Wandy Peralta and IF Donovan Solano on one-year contracts for 2020. With these moves,

The Giants announced today they have declined to tender a 2020 contract offer to LHP Tyler Anderson, RHP Rico Garcia, OF Kevin Pillar and OF Joey Rickard while agreeing to terms with OF Alex Dickerson, LHP Wandy Peralta and IF Donovan Solano on one-year contracts for 2020.

With these moves, the Giants now have 36 players on their 40-man roster.