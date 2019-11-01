Major League Alumni Marketing signs exclusive memorabilia deal with Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Major League Alumni Marketing (MLAM), is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive deal as the official autograph provider of Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals. MLAM has exclusive deals with numerous current and former MLB stars, including Jacob deGrom, Jack Flaherty and Mike

Colorado Springs, Colo. *– Major League Alumni Marketing (MLAM), is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive deal as the official autograph provider of *Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals. MLAM has exclusive deals with numerous current and former MLB stars, including Jacob deGrom, Jack Flaherty and Mike Trout.

“Max Scherzer is one of the best pitchers in the game and we are proud to add him to our roster of exclusive athletes,” said Dan Foster, Chief Executive Officer for Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. “Scherzer fully embodies the mission of our organization and we look forward to working with him.”

“This is a unique opportunity to become an exclusive athlete of Major League Alumni Marketing,” said Max Scherzer, pitcher for the Washington Nationals. “To be added to such a strong list of exclusive athletes represented by an organization that helps players stay involved in the game is a true honor.”

Scherzer was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2003, but chose to attend college at the University of Missouri. Scherzer was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2006 amateur draft and was called up by the club two years later. His debut with the Diamondbacks did not disappoint, retiring all 13 batters he faced on the mound and ending his rookie year with a 3.05 ERA in 16 games. Before the 2010 season, Scherzer was traded to the Detroit Tigers, making 31 starts and a 3.50 ERA with the club. Scherzer set a personal record in 2012 striking out 15 batters in seven innings putting him one batter shy of the Tigers team record. The following year, Scherzer continued to dominate with the Tigers, earning All-Star accolades and winning the American League Cy Young Award. After earning the win in the 2014 All-Star Game and leading the American League in wins, Scherzer became a free agent at the conclusion of the season. In early 2015, Scherzer signed a seven-year deal with the Washington Nationals and earned National League Pitcher of the Month in both May and June that year. Scherzer has also recorded two no-hitters in one season, becoming only the fifth pitcher to accomplish that feat. In 12 major league seasons, Scherzer has earned three Cy Young Awards, seven All-Star accolades, seven 200 strikeout seasons and one 300 strikeout season. This year, Scherzer also helped the Nationals reach the National League Championship Series and win a World Series championship for the first time in franchise history.

