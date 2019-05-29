Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth baseball clinic and coaches clinic series to Salinas, Calif.

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Local youth and coaches will have an opportunity to learn from big league stars at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic and coaches clinic series on Saturday, June 1st, 2019. In conjunction with Dilbeck & Sons, JetMulch, Ross Recreation

Colorado Springs, Colo. *– Local youth and coaches will have an opportunity to learn from big league stars at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic and coaches clinic series on *Saturday, June 1st, 2019. In conjunction with Dilbeck & Sons, JetMulch, Ross Recreation Equipment and Salinas Pawn, the free LFY clinic features former Major League Baseball players who will teach children baseball skills, drills and life lessons, concluding with an autograph session and baseball giveaways for children in attendance.

The coaches clinic will feature MLB veterans who will instruct local coaches, parents, volunteers and students on proper fundamentals, drills and techniques of coaching and running a practice.Players attending* include two-time Toronto Blue Jays World Series champion Mark Eichhorn, as well as Ernie Camacho, Mike Felder, Sean Halton, Dan Larson, Ron Robinson **and Rich Troedson**.These seven players combine for 50 seasons and 2,072 games in Major League Baseball.

Details for both clinics:

*Hartnell College Baseball Facility *–home of the Panthers

411 Central Avenue, Salinas, CA 93901

Legends for Youth clinic check-in beginning at 9:30 a.m. with instruction running from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Coaches clinic check-in beginning at 1:30 p.m. with instruction running from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Registration is required for both clinics. To register for the LFY clinic, visit www.baseballalumni.com. To register for the coaches clinic, please visit www.coachclinics.org.

For more information, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its Alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are Alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Legends for Youth ClinicsMLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 19,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth clinic series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth clinic series is #LFYClinic.