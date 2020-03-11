Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth baseball clinic to Puerto Rico

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Puerto Rican youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 and Sunday, March 15th, 2020. The free clinics feature former Major League

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Puerto Rican youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 and Sunday, March 15th, 2020. The free clinics feature former Major League Baseball players who will teach baseball skills, drills and life lessons, concluding with autograph sessions and baseball giveaways for children in attendance.

Players attending* the clinic on Saturday, March 14th include 11-year MLB veteran infielder Luis López, as well as Kiko Calero, Mario Díaz, Jorge Padilla, José Santiago and Javier Valentín. These six players combine for 46 seasons, 971 hits and 2,297 games in Major League Baseball.

Players attending* the clinic on Sunday, March 15th include 13-year MLB veteran catcher Ramón Castro, as well as Raúl Casanova, Iván De Jesús, Alex Diaz, Ángel Miranda and Angel Sánchez. These six players combine for 43 seasons, 1,053 hits and 1, 849 games in Major League Baseball.

Clinic details:

• Saturday, March 14

Estadio Evaristo Varo Roldan

Bo Celada PR-181, Gurabo, PR 00778

• Sunday, March 15

El Shaddi Hitting Center

Bo Rincon Sector Mano Manca Carr. 189, km 3.1, Gurabo, PR 00778

• Time: Clinic check-in for both clinics beginning at 8:30 a.m. with instruction running from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

• Registration is closed at this time.

For more information, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,500, of which approximately 6,200 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 17,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth Clinic Series is #LFYClinic.