Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth baseball clinic series to Euless, Texas

Colorado Springs, Colo. *– Local youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series on *Tuesday, July 9th, 2019. The free clinic features former Major League Baseball players who will teach baseball skills, drills and life lessons, concluding with an autograph session and baseball giveaways for children in attendance.

Players attending* include All-Star right fielder and 1978 National League Gold Glove Award winner Ellis Valentine, as well as Shawn Barton, Trey Beamon, Ryan Drese, Dave Hostetler, Ced Landrum, Jorge Piedra, Benj Sampson **and Jimmy Serrano**.These nine players combine for 35 seasons, 1,208 hits and 1,687 games in Major League Baseball.

Clinic details:

The Parks at Texas Star

1501 South Pipeline Road, Euless, TX 76040

Time: Clinic check-in beginning at 5:30 p.m. with instruction running from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To register, visit baseballalumni.com. Registration is required.

For more information, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 19,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth Clinic Series is #LFYClinic.