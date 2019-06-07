Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth baseball clinic series to Italy

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Italian youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series. In conjunction with Italian Baseball and Softball Federation, the MLBPAA’s second trip to Italy since the Legends for

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Italian youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series. In conjunction with Italian Baseball and Softball Federation, the MLBPAA’s second trip to Italy since the Legends for Youth baseball clinic series’ induction will feature MLB veterans Jeff Conine, John Doherty *and *Desi Relaford.Conine spent 17 years as a utility player in the majors, earning two Florida Marlins World Series championships in 1997 and 2003, as well as twice earning All-Star accolades. In 1995, Conine was named All-Star Game MVP. Doherty split his five years as a pitcher in the majors between the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox. Relaford’s career spanned 11 seasons, playing almost every position, missing only catcher and first base.* The clinics and autograph sessions will occur across the country from Monday, June 10th *through *Wednesday, June 19th, as listed below.

Clinicians will train at stations including pitching, catching, base running and life skills. The clinics will conclude with an autograph session and baseball giveaways for children in attendance.

Full Clinic Schedule (All times listed in Central European Summer Time):

Monday, June 10: Legends for Youth Clinic in Nettuno, Italy held at Stadio Enzo Castrì , home of the Nettuno baseball club, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

, home of the Nettuno baseball club, from to Wednesday, June 12: Legends for Youth Clinic in Macerata, Italy held at Stadio Comunale Baseball , home of the Macerata Angels, from 1:00 p.m. *to *3:00 p.m.

, home of the Macerata Angels, from Friday, June 14: Legends for Youth Clinic in Taranto, Italy held at Campo Mediterraneo *from *1:00 p.m. *to *3:00 p.m.

Monday, June 17: Legends for Youth Clinic in Salerno, Italy held at Stadio Comunale Baseball , home of Thunders Salerno, from 1:00 p.m. *to *3:00 p.m.

, home of Thunders Salerno, from Wednesday, June 19: Legends for Youth Clinic in Caserta, Italy held at Stadio San Clemente, from 1:00 p.m. *to *3:00 p.m.

For more information regarding these events, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at [email protected] or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 19,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth Clinic Series is #LFYClinic.