Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Swing with the Legends golf classic to Baltimore, Md.

Colorado Springs, Colo. – The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association will host a _Swing with the Legends _celebrity golf tournament featuring former Orioles, All-Stars, World Series champions and other baseball alumni. The golf tournament will take place on *Friday, September 27th, 2019 *with proceeds benefitting the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the MLBPAA.

Alumni players attending* the event include 1983 Baltimore Orioles World Series champion teammates Tippy Martinez, Scott McGregor *and *Ken Singleton, Orioles legend and Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson *and 1978 New York Yankees World Series champion and Hall of Famer *Goose Gossage, *as well as *Brian Bass, Doug Creek, Ron Hansen, Dave Johnson, Brian Kowitz, Steve Rogers **and B.J. Surhoff**. These 12 players combine for 152 seasons, 11,445 games, six World Series championships and 37 All-Star appearances in Major League Baseball.

The golf event will take place at the Hillendale Country Club, located at 13700 Blenheim Road N, Phoenix, MD 21131 with registration starting at 8:00 a.m. *followed by a shotgun start at *10:00 a.m. There will be an awards reception, auction and dinner following the tournament beginning at 3 p.m.

For more information regarding this event, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at [email protected], (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Celebrity attendees subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.