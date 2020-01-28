Orioles announce Spring Training non-roster invitees

The Orioles today announced that they have invited 23 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Sarasota, Fla. The list includes six left-handed pitchers, six right-handed pitchers, four catchers, five infielders, and two outfielders. A complete list of the Orioles’ non-roster invitees for 2020 Spring Training is below: PITCHERS

PITCHERS (12)

RHP Cristian Alvarado

LHP Ty Blach

LHP Hunter Cervenka

RHP Marcos Diplán

RHP Tom Eshelman

RHP Eric Hanhold

LHP Zac Lowther

RHP Brady Rodgers

RHP Chandler Shepherd

LHP Alex Wells

LHP Rob Zastryzny

LHP Bruce Zimmermann

CATCHERS (4)

Martin Cervenka

Taylor Davis

Bryan Holaday

Adley Rutschman

INFIELDERS (5)

Rylan Bannon

Malquin Canelo

Dilson Herrera

Mason McCoy

José Rondón

OUTFIELDERS (2)

Yusniel Diaz

Mason Williams

Orioles pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 11 and the full squad report date is February 16.