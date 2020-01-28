Orioles announce Spring Training non-roster invitees
The Orioles today announced that they have invited 23 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Sarasota, Fla. The list includes six left-handed pitchers, six right-handed pitchers, four catchers, five infielders, and two outfielders. A complete list of the Orioles’ non-roster invitees for 2020 Spring Training is below:
PITCHERS (12)
RHP Cristian Alvarado
LHP Ty Blach
LHP Hunter Cervenka
RHP Marcos Diplán
RHP Tom Eshelman
RHP Eric Hanhold
LHP Zac Lowther
RHP Brady Rodgers
RHP Chandler Shepherd
LHP Alex Wells
LHP Rob Zastryzny
LHP Bruce Zimmermann
CATCHERS (4)
Martin Cervenka
Taylor Davis
Bryan Holaday
Adley Rutschman
INFIELDERS (5)
Rylan Bannon
Malquin Canelo
Dilson Herrera
Mason McCoy
José Rondón
OUTFIELDERS (2)
Yusniel Diaz
Mason Williams
Orioles pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 11 and the full squad report date is February 16.