Phillies #BackInTown for 2020 Winter Tour fan events, January 20-24

Starting on Monday, January 20, the Phillies are back in town to take part in a week of fan events, including player photo opportunities, Minor League banquets, a free RBI baseball clinic, community appearances and more.

Among those scheduled to participate are Phillies manager Joe Girardi, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, pitcher Vince Velasquez, outfielder Roman Quinn and catcher J.T. Realmuto. Special appearances throughout the week will also be made by the Phillie Phanatic and Phillies broadcasters.

This annual offseason visit to the Delaware Valley takes place with less than one month until pitchers and catchers report for spring training in Clearwater, Fla. For the most up-to-date event listings, please visit www.phillies.com/events.

PHILLIES #BACKINTOWN EVENTS

Monday, January 20 – MLK Day of Service

· 25th Annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service; 9 a.m., Girard College, 2101 S. College Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. The Phillie Phanatic** will join an expected 150,000 volunteers to help out on service projects throughout the region, organized by Global Citizen.

· Revitalization project, 9:30 a.m., at John F. Hartranft Elementary School. Volunteers from the Phillies front office will join City Year and its AmeriCorps members in revitalizing a local school with murals and light projects.

· MLK Day Celebration Sponsored by Citizens Bank with Phillies special guests, 10:30 a.m., African American Museum, 701 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa. Features MLK Day activities, player photo opportunities with players Vince Velasquez and Roman Quinn, and a Phillie Phanatic special appearance. For more details, visit aampmuseum.org.

Phillies to host MLK RBI baseball clinic sponsored by local Philadelphia Chevy Dealers; Phillies MLB Urban Youth Academy Indoor Training Center .RBI players will be treated to a free baseball clinic with Phillies guest instructors including players Vince Velasquez and Roman Quinn , as well as alumni Mickey Morandini and Milt Thompson .

.RBI players will be treated to a free baseball clinic with Phillies guest instructors including players and , as well as alumni and . Phillies at Philadelphia Sportswriters Banquet, 5-10 p.m., Crowne Plaza Cherry Hill, NJ. The 116th Annual Philadelphia Sportswriters Association Banquet will feature some of the top names in sports. Phillies in attendance include manager Joe Girardi and catcher J.T. Realmuto. For more details, visit phillysportswriters.com.

Tuesday, January 21

Reading Fightin’ Phils 2020 Phillies Winter Banquet**, Banquet: 7:00 p.m., The Crowne Plaza Reading Hotel, Reading, Pa. Benefits Baseballtown Charities. Special guests include manager Joe Girardi, players Vince Velasquez and Roman Quinn, Phillies broadcaster Scott Franzke, and the Phillie Phanatic**. For more information or tickets, visit www.fightins.com.

Wednesday, January 22

Phillies surprise pediatric patients at Nemours, Nemours/duPont Hospital for Children . Pediatric patients will receive a special visit from Phillies manager Joe Girardi , players J.T. Realmuto , Roman Quinn , and Vince Velasquez , and the Phillie Phanatic .

. Pediatric patients will receive a special visit from Phillies manager , players , , and , and the . Phillies College Winter Summit sponsored by Temple University’s Fox School of Business, Pass and Stow at Citizens Bank Park. Sold out. College students go behind the scenes in the business of baseball with major league leaders. Special guests include general manager Matt Klentak, assistant general managers Ned Rice and Bryan Minniti, players Vince Velasquez and Roman Quinn, and Phillies announcer Dan Baker.

Thursday, January 23

Lehigh Valley IronPigs Phillies Winter Banquet, Banquet: 6:30 p.m., Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, Pa. Benefits IronPigs Charities. Special guests include manager Joe Girardi, players Vince Velasquez and Roman Quinn, the Phillie Phanatic and Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy. For more information or tickets, go to www.ironpigsbaseball.com.

Friday, January 24

Rhys Hoskins to surprise inner city school in Wilmington, Delaware. An elementary teacher wrote a very heartfelt essay to the Phillies about her students’ reading progress – and now her entire school will receive a surprise visit from Rhys Hoskins, the Phillie Phanatic, and Phillies’ Director of Public Affairs Scott Palmer as part of the Phanatic About Reading program, presented by Xfinity.