Phillies Family to Honor Community Heroes at #GivingTuesday Holiday Party

WHAT: On Tuesday, December 3, local heroes will take center stage and be honored for their selfless work in the community at the Phillies Charities, Inc. #GivingTuesday Holiday Party. The event will salute 35 local charities and organizations who are transforming their communities, all of whom were selected to receive

The event will salute 35 local charities and organizations who are transforming their communities, all of whom were selected to receive a 2019 Phillies Charities, Inc. grant. More than $525,000 was awarded to these organizations so their charitable efforts can continue. Please click here for a full list of those being honored.

The evening kicks off with a surprise visit on the red carpet from the Phillie Phanatic for all the 2019 Phillies Charities, Inc. Honorees & Grant Recipients.

The festivities continue during a program paying tribute to the community heroes. Highlights include a performance by the Chester Children's Chorus, as well as a special welcome from Manager Joe Girardi and Phillies Charities, Inc. President John Weber.

and Phillies Charities, Inc. President . Among the Phillies guests in attendance are Managing Partner John Middleton, President Andy MacPhail, General Manager Matt Klentak, alumni Mickey Morandini and Dickie Noles, and the Phillies Ballgirls. The event will be moderated by broadcasters Ben Davis and Tom McCarthy, as well as Director of Public Affairs Scott Palmer.

In the past year, Phillies Charities, Inc. awarded more than $2 million to charitable organizations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and in areas near the Phillies minor league affiliates, as well as in the hometowns of uniformed personnel.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Phanatic and community heroes on red carpet

6:15 p.m. Chester Children’s Chorus Performs

Welcome by John Weber, President, Phillies Charities, Inc. and Joe Girardi, Manager, Phillies

WHERE: Diamond Club, Citizens Bank Park, One Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

MEDIA: Media must RSVP to drinaldi@phillies.com to attend. Enter through the media entrance on Darien Street. Parking in Lot P, also off Darien Street.