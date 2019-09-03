Playing field information for Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers today released details on the playing field information for the new Globe Life Field, which will open in March 2020. Among the details announced were the field dimensions from home plate to the outfield locations. The distances have been designed to honor the five Rangers whose numbers

Among the details announced were the field dimensions from home plate to the outfield locations. The distances have been designed to honor the five Rangers whose numbers have been retired by the club. In addition, the distances in the left field and right field power alleys will recognize two early seasons in Rangers’ history.

GLOBE LIFE FIELD DIMENSIONS Left Field Line: 329 feet (Adrian Beltre’s #29) Left Field Power Alley: 372 feet (Rangers’ first year in Arlington--1972) Center Field (straightaway): 407 feet (Ivan Rodriguez’ #7) Deepest Distance of Park (both left and right of straightaway CF): 410 feet (Michael Young’s #10) Right Field Power Alley: 374 (The Turnaround Gang, 57 to 84 wins--1974) Right Field Line: 326 feet (Johnny Oates’ #26)

In addition, there will be a distance marker in left field at 334 feet from home plate to recognize Nolan Ryan’s #34. The distance from home plate straight back to the wall of the Field Suites is 42 feet, which honors Jackie Robinson’s #42.

The outfield walls will be eight feet in height from the left field foul pole to the right field foul pole. The batter’s eye structure in centerfield will be 120 feet in length and 40 feet high.

The Rangers’ bullpen will be situated in right field with the visiting bullpen in left field. Texas’ dugout will be on the first base side, and the visiting team will utilize the third base dugout. The playing field orientation (line from home plate to pitcher’s mound to second base) at Globe Life Field will run East Northeast as opposed to East Southeast at both Arlington Stadium and Globe Life Park.

With Globe Life Field’s retractable roof closed, the distance from home plate to the bottom of the roof truss is 193’, 10”, and the distance from second base to the bottom of the roof truss is 210’, 6”. The bottom of the right field video board, which measures 58 feet high and 150 feet long, will be 131”. 4” from the warning track.

Globe Life Field’s synthetic grass field will be provided by Shaw Sports Turf with installation completed by Texas-based Paragon Sports Constructors. Work on the playing field is expected to begin later this month.

A complete information sheet on the Globe Life Field playing field is attached.

COMPARISON OF FIELD DIMENSIONS Globe Life Park / Globe Life Field Left Field Line: 332’ / 329’ Left Field Power Alley: 390' / 372’ Center Field: 400’ / 407’ Deepest Distance of Park: 407' / 410' Right Field Power Alley: 381' / 374' Right Field Line: 325' / 326'