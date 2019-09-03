2020 Brew Crew applications now open

MILWAUKEE -- Calling all die-hard fans that live and breathe Brewers baseball! The Crew is looking for highly energetic individuals to become invaluable members of the team next season. Fans looking to take their support to the next level can now apply to be a member of the 2020 Brew

MILWAUKEE -- Calling all die-hard fans that live and breathe Brewers baseball! The Crew is looking for highly energetic individuals to become invaluable members of the team next season. Fans looking to take their support to the next level can now apply to be a member of the 2020 Brew Crew, the official entertainment team of the Brewers.

Members of the Brew Crew play an integral role in the fan experience at Miller Park, with job duties that directly impact other fans and their enjoyment of Brewers games, which is why the most important responsibility of selected applicants will be to cheer on the Crew loud and proud.

Additional duties may include staffing interactive areas throughout the ballpark, assisting with between-innings promotions, representing the Crew for appearances of the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages® on game days and non-game days, and, of course, entertaining and interacting with other Brewers fans.

Please note that applicants must be at least 16 years of age, live in the Milwaukee area year-round and have reliable transportation in order to be considered for a spot on the Brew Crew. Candidates must also be able to commit to a minimum of 30 Brewers home games during the 2020 regular season.

Applicants who are selected to move forward in the process will be invited to Miller Park for an audition on Saturday, February 8 or Sunday, February 9, 2020.

For complete information, including the full job description and tryout details, click here.