2020 Spring Training TV and radio broadcast schedule announced

ST. LOUIS, Mo., February 3, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that fans will be able to catch nearly all of the club’s 2020 spring training games on either FOX Sports Midwest, KMOX/Cardinals Radio Network affiliates (CRN) or streaming online via MLB At Bat or cardinals.com.

FOX Sports Midwest will again televise 15 games in 2020. The television home of the Cardinals kicks off its live game coverage with the spring training opener vs. the New York Mets on Saturday, February 22, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The spring training television schedule includes seven of the 10 Saturday and Sunday contests, as well as a Friday evening game against the Mets. Each of the 15 telecasts will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. Most afternoon games will also be replayed in prime time. FOX Sports Midwest will also air Cardinals Spring Training Report, a 30-minute show, on Tuesday, February 18.

The team’s flagship radio station KMOX 1120 AM will broadcast 15 spring games with Mike Shannon, John Rooney, Mike Claiborne and Ricky Horton at the microphone. The radio schedule begins on Saturday, February 22, when the Cardinals kick off Grapefruit League play against the Mets. The 145 Cardinals Radio Network affiliates will carry all Saturday and Sunday games, as well as select weekday games. Fans are encouraged to check their local listings for details. KMOX will also broadcast the team’s exhibition game against the Texas Rangers at the new Globe Life Field in Arlington on Monday, March 23.

Fifteen additional spring games will be streamed on cardinals.com and the MLB At Bat app, featuring Mike Claiborne, Tom Ackerman, Chris Hrabe and Kyle McClellan. In total, 29 of 30 Spring Training games will be broadcast or streamed.

For more information on Spring Training and the Cardinals broadcast partners, visit cardinals.com/springtraining, cardinals.com/radio or cardinals.com/tv. The Cardinals 2020 Spring Training broadcast schedule follows:

2020 St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

CRN = Cardinals Radio Network

(ss) = Split Squad

^ All games televised on FOX Sports Midwest also streamed on FOX Sports GO

* All games broadcast on KMOX/CRN also streamed on cardinals.com and the MLB.com At Bat mobile app

# Exhibition vs. Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field (Arlington, Tex.)