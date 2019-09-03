2020 Winter Warm-Up autograph tickets on sale Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo., December 6, 2019 – Autograph tickets for the 24th annual Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up will go on sale Monday, December 9th at 12:00 p.m. CT at cardinals.com/WWU. Autograph tickets will be available for purchase at the Busch Stadium Box Office starting Tuesday, December 10th during regular box

ST. LOUIS, Mo., December 6, 2019 – Autograph tickets for the 24th annual Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up will go on sale Monday, December 9th at 12:00 p.m. CT at cardinals.com/WWU. Autograph tickets will be available for purchase at the Busch Stadium Box Office starting Tuesday, December 10th during regular box office hours. A Winter Warm-Up admission ticket is required to obtain autographs at the event.

The 2020 Winter Warm-Up event will be held January 18-20 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. Members of the St. Louis Cardinals, including Harrison Bader, Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Jack Flaherty, Dexter Fowler, Paul Goldschmidt, Jordan Hicks, Carlos Martínez, Miles Mikolas, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, and Kolten Wong are scheduled to appear at the event. Cardinals Minor League Player of the Year, Dylan Carlson, and Minor League Pitcher of the Year, Angel Rondon, will sign for fans, along with top prospect Nolan Gorman. Additionally, National League Manager of the Year, Mike Shildt, will be on site to sign for fans. In total, more than 50 players, coaches and alumni will be on hand for the event. Visit cardinals.com/wwu for a full list of available autograph tickets. Autograph schedule is subject to change.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the 24th year of Winter Warm-Up to launch the 2020 baseball season,” said Michael Hall, Executive Director of Cardinals Care and Vice President of Community Relations. “The autograph sessions are the perfect opportunity for fans to meet their favorite past, present and future Cardinals players all while helping kids in our community.”

Player autograph sessions are one of the most popular attractions of the Warm-Up. While some autograph tickets are available to obtain for free, other autograph tickets require a specific additional donation. Every dollar donated for autograph tickets—as well as all proceeds from the Winter Warm-Up weekend—will benefit Redbird Rookies and charitable grants to other non-profit organizations that help kids.

A limited supply of free autograph tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can obtain up to two free autograph tickets per signee and up to four free autograph tickets per transaction. Free autograph tickets will be available to order online on Monday, December 9th at 12:00 p.m. CT. Any remaining free autograph tickets will be available to pick up at the Busch Stadium Box Office starting Tuesday, December 10th during regular box office hours. A full list and schedule of free autograph signing dates can be found at cardinals.com/WWU.

All autograph tickets will be sold online and at the Busch Stadium Box Office through Thursday, January 16 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Remaining autograph tickets not sold online will be available at the Winter Warm-Up. Those who order their autograph tickets online by noon on January 6 will receive their tickets in the mail. Fans who order after January 6 can pick up their autograph tickets at the Busch Stadium Box Office during regular box office hours or at the Ticket Booth and autograph ticket kiosks at the Winter Warm-Up. Autograph tickets are the sole responsibility of the ticket purchaser and cannot be reissued, reprinted or refunded. Free autograph tickets are not for resale.

For complete up-to-date details about autograph dates, signing times, donation amounts and frequently asked questions, or to purchase admission or autograph tickets, visit cardinals.com/WWU.