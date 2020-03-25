710 ESPN Seattle to broadcast classic Mariners games beginning March 26

710 ESPN Seattle is helping keep fans connected to Mariners Baseball during the delay to the Major League Baseball season due to the COVID-19 response. The Mariners flagship radio station and select stations on the Mariners Radio Network will begin airing classic Mariners games on Thursday, March 26, which would

710 ESPN Seattle is helping keep fans connected to Mariners Baseball during the delay to the Major League Baseball season due to the COVID-19 response.

The Mariners flagship radio station and select stations on the Mariners Radio Network will begin airing classic Mariners games on Thursday, March 26, which would have been the Mariners 2020 Opening Day against the Texas Rangers.

The first game to air will be the Mariners April 2, 2001 Opening Day against the Oakland Athletics. Highlights of the game include the Major League debut of Ichiro Suzuki, who went 3-for-5 with a run scored, and a 3-for-3 performance by Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez in the Mariners 5-4 win over the A’s.

The game will air at 7:00pm with play-by-play from Dave Niehaus, Rick Rizzs and Ron Fairly.

Other games to air over the course of the month of April include:

Randy Johnson’s June 2, 1990 no-hitter against the Detroit Tigers, a 2-0 win with eight strikeouts, will air on Friday, April 3;

Games 1-5 of the 1995 American League Division Series against the New York Yankees will air on consecutive nights from April 4-8;

Gaylord Perry’s 300th win on May 6, 1982, a 7-3 victory over the Yankees, will air on Saturday, April 11;

Games 1-3 of the 2000 American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox will air April 13-15;

Six-pitcher combined no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 8, 2012, will air on Sunday, April 19;

Felix Hernandez’s August 15, 2012 perfect game will air on Wednesday, April 29.

All games will start at 7:00pm. A full schedule of the classic games for the month of April is available at Mariners.com/Classics and 710Sports.com.