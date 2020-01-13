A’s Acquire IF/OF Kemp from the Chicago Cubs for Minor League IF Rivas

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland A’s acquired infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp from the Chicago Cubs for minor league infielder Alfonso Rivas, the club announced today. Kemp began the 2019 season with Houston and was batting .227 with seven home runs and 17 RBI in 66 games when he was traded to

Kemp began the 2019 season with Houston and was batting .227 with seven home runs and 17 RBI in 66 games when he was traded to Chicago July 31. He hit .183 in 44 games with the Cubs and combined for a .212 batting average, eight home runs and 29 RBI in 110 games overall. The 28-year-old left-handed hitter started 30 games at second base, nine in left field, nine in center field and three in right field. Kemp was originally selected by Houston in the fifth round of the 2013 draft and is a .233 career hitter with 15 home runs and 70 RBI in 283 games in four seasons in the majors.

Rivas spent most of 2019 at Single-A Stockton where he hit .283 with eight home runs and 55 RBI in 114 games. He also batted .406 in eight games with Triple-A Las Vegas for a combined .292 batting average, nine home runs and 60 RBI in 122 games. The 23-year-old left-handed hitter was the A’s fourth round selection in the 2018 draft and is a .290 career hitter with 10 home runs and 88 RBI in 183 games in two seasons as a professional.

The A’s now have 40 players on the 40-man roster.