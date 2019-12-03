A’s Agree to Terms with LHP Jake Diekman on Two-Year Contract

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland A’s agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Jake Diekman on a two-year contract through the 2021 season with a club option for 2022, the club announced today. The A’s also agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Jordan Weems and outfielder Dillon Thomas on minor league

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland A’s agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Jake Diekman on a two-year contract through the 2021 season with a club option for 2022, the club announced today. The A’s also agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Jordan Weems and outfielder Dillon Thomas on minor league contracts with invites to Spring Training.

Diekman was acquired by Oakland from Kansas City on July 27, 2019, but did not have his contract option for 2020 exercised following the season. He was 0-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 48 relief appearances with the Royals and 1-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 28 games with the A’s. The 32-year-old left-hander combined for a 1-4 record and a 4.65 ERA in a career-high 76 relief appearances and ranked second in the American League in games pitched. Diekman held the opposition to a .215 batting average and struck out 84 while surrendering just three home runs in 62.0 innings. He is 15-22 with a 3.90 ERA and 467 strikeouts in 374.0 innings over 441 appearances in eight seasons in the majors.

Weems combined to go 0-3 with eight saves and a 4.37 ERA in 41 games with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket in the Boston Red Sox organization last year. He struck out 69 batters in 55.2 innings and surrendered just two home runs. The 27-year-old right-hander was originally selected by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft as a catcher and hit .207 with three home runs and 81 RBI in 305 games from 2011-16. He transitioned to pitcher in 2016 and is 13-8 with a 3.87 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 200.0 innings in 127 appearances on the mound over the last four years.

Thomas spent the entire 2019 season with Double-A Biloxi in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, batting .265 with 13 home runs, 71 RBI and 22 stolen bases in 131 games. He started 90 games in right field, 28 in center field and also appeared in one game in left field. The 26-year-old left-handed hitter was originally a fourth round pick of Colorado in 2011 and is a .261 career hitter with 37 home runs, 278 RBI and 96 stolen bases in 645 games in nine seasons as a minor leaguer.

The A’s now have 38 players on their 40-man roster and 11 non-roster invitees.