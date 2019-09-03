A's announce 10 non-roster invitees

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland A’s invited 10 organizational players to 2020 Spring Training, including right-handed pitchers Tanner Anderson, Ben Bracewell, Wandisson Charles, Parker Dunshee, Brian Howard and Miguel Romero, infielders Nick Allen and Logan Davidson and outfielders Greg Deichmann and Mark Payton. Anderson was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates

Anderson was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates following the 2018 season and went 0-3 with a 6.04 ERA in five starts with Oakland last year. He spent the balance of the season with Triple-A Las Vegas where he was 9-5 with a 6.00 ERA in 21 games, including 16 starts. The 26-year old right-hander is the only player of the 10 with Major League experience.

Bracewell began the year at Double-A Midland and made two relief appearances before spending the rest of the season with Las Vegas. He combined with both clubs for a 1-3 record, two saves and a 2.96 ERA in 43 appearances. The 29-year-old right-hander was signed by the A’s as a non-drafted free agent July 24, 2014 and is 30-22 with 15 saves and a 3.51 ERA in 180 career appearances, including 56 starts, in six professional seasons.

Charles started the year at Single-A Beloit, was promoted to Single-A Stockton May 26 and moved up to Midland July 27. He was 4-0 with two saves and a 2.89 ERA in 40 relief appearances overall. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out 93 batters in 62.1 innings and held the opposition to a .163 batting average. A native of the Dominican Republic, Charles has 226 strikeouts in 170.1 innings in five seasons as a professional.

Dunshee returns for the second consecutive spring as a non-roster invitee after combining for a 6-7 record, a 4.36 ERA and .231 opponents batting average in 26 games, 25 starts, with Midland and Las Vegas. He ranked fourth in the A’s farm system with 124 strikeouts. The 24-year-old right-hander was the A’s seventh round pick in 2017 and is 20-13 with a 2.94 ERA in 63 career appearances, 56 starts, in three seasons.

Howard spent most of the year at Midland where he was 8-8 with a 3.25 ERA in 23 starts. He also had a four-start stint with Las Vegas from July 24-Aug. 15 and was 8-9 with a 4.30 ERA in 27 starts overall. The 24-year-old right-hander was named to the Texas League Postseason All-Star Team and finished third in the A’s farm system with 134 strikeouts. An eighth round selection in the 2017 draft, Howard is 21-17 with a 3.37 ERA in 62 games, including 56 starts, in three seasons.

Romero also returns for the second consecutive spring after going 4-1 with three saves and a 3.96 ERA in 45 appearances with Las Vegas. He struck out 81 batters in 72.2 innings and allowed a .234 opponents batting average. The 25-year-old right-hander was signed out of Cuba in 2017 and is 9-5 with 17 saves and a 4.13 ERA in 103 games in three seasons in the A’s farm system.

Allen batted .292 with three home runs and 25 RBI in 72 games with Stockton in a season shortened by a two-month stay on the injured list with a sprained left ankle. He made 45 starts at shortstop and 24 at second base and was named to the California League Midseason All-Star Team. The 21-year-old right-handed hitter was the A’s third round pick in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Francis Parker HS and is a .258 hitter with four home runs and 73 RBI in 228 games over three professional seasons.

Davidson was the A’s first round selection in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft and batted .239 with four doubles and 12 home runs in 54 games with Short Season Single-A Vermont in his professional debut, playing exclusively at shortstop. The 21-year-old switch hitter was the 29th overall pick in the draft out of Clemson, where he hit .290 with 42 home runs and 142 RBI in 187 games in three seasons.

Deichmann spent the entire season at Midland where he batted .219 with 11 home runs, 36 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 80 games in a season interrupted by a seven-week stay on the injured list with a sprained right shoulder. He was assigned to Mesa in the Arizona Fall League following the season and led the league with nine home runs while batting .256 with 20 RBI in 23 games. The 24-year-old left-handed hitter was the A’s second round pick in 2017 and is a .232 hitter with 26 home runs and 94 RBI in 184 games in three seasons as a professional.

Payton batted .334 with 30 home runs and 97 RBI in 118 games with Las Vegas. He led the A’s farm system in slugging (.653), ranked second in batting, on-base percentage (.400), home runs and extra base hits (63) and third in RBI. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter was selected from the New York Yankees organization in the minor league portion of the 2018 Rule 5 draft and is a .286 hitter with 62 home runs and 280 RBI in 566 games in six seasons in the minors.