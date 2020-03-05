A’s option three players to Las Vegas; reassign three to Minor League camp

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­The Oakland A’s optioned right-handed pitchers Daniel Gossett, Grant Holmes and James Kaprielian to Triple-A Las Vegas, the club announced today. The A’s also reassigned right-handed pitchers Tanner Anderson, Wandisson Charles and Miguel Romero to their minor league camp. Oakland now has 58 players on the active

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­The Oakland A’s optioned right-handed pitchers Daniel Gossett, Grant Holmes and James Kaprielian to Triple-A Las Vegas, the club announced today. The A’s also reassigned right-handed pitchers Tanner Anderson, Wandisson Charles and Miguel Romero to their minor league camp. Oakland now has 58 players on the active roster, which includes 37 players on the 40-man roster and 21 non-roster invitees.