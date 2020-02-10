A’s RHP Daniel Mengden undergoes elbow surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­The Oakland A’s announced that right-handed pitcher Daniel Mengden had successful surgery on his right elbow today at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Arlington, Tex. The arthroscopic surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister, who debrided Mengden’s elbow and shaved off a small spur on the

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­The Oakland A’s announced that right-handed pitcher Daniel Mengden had successful surgery on his right elbow today at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedics in Arlington, Tex. The arthroscopic surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister, who debrided Mengden’s elbow and shaved off a small spur on the posterior aspect of the olecranon.

Mengden was 5-2 with a save and a 4.83 ERA in 13 games, including nine starts, over three stints with Oakland last year. The save was the first of his career, but his ERA, opponents batting average (.254) and OPS (.753) were his highest over the last three years. The 26-year-old right-hander also went 4-3 with a 4.22 ERA in 13 games, including 10 starts, with Triple-A Las Vegas.