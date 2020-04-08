Milwaukee Admirals and We Energies Foundation make pledges to Brewers Community Foundation online 2020 Drive for Charity

MILWAUKEE -- Today, Harris Turer/Milwaukee Admirals and We Energies Foundation each pledged $10,000 for the Brewers Community Foundation (BCF) online 2020 Drive for Charity. The contribution comes within days of the annual Drive for Charity being staged online, due to COVID-19, and running from April 6 – 20 to support

MILWAUKEE -- Today, Harris Turer/Milwaukee Admirals and We Energies Foundation each pledged $10,000 for the Brewers Community Foundation (BCF) online 2020 Drive for Charity. The contribution comes within days of the annual Drive for Charity being staged online, due to COVID-19, and running from April 6 – 20 to support nonprofit organizations that are meeting basic needs for children and their families in Greater Milwaukee. In addition, American Family Insurance made an initial generous pledge to match contributions up to $25,000.

Drive for Charity is proudly presented by the Brewers Leadership Council: American Family Insurance, Aurora Health Care, Delta Dental of Wisconsin, Harley-Davidson, Johnson Controls, Lubar & Co., Molson Coors, the Milwaukee Admirals, Northwestern Mutual, We Energies Foundation and West Bend.

“The Milwaukee Admirals recognize the incredible need our community has at this time,” said Milwaukee Admirals CEO Harris Turer. “The one thing we all know is that our community always comes together to help those in need and the Admirals are proud to once again support this community.”

Donations will be accepted in increments of $10 or more. Participating in this drive provides another opportunity for Brewers fans to make a difference. Fans who donate will be recognized on Brewers Community Foundation’s website and on a commemorative donor wall located at the BCF kiosk inside Miller Park.

Show support by donating $10 or more at brewers.com/BCF

“We are incredibly humbled by the support of our partners to make this year’s Drive for Charity more successful than ever before, to aid our local nonprofits experiencing increased demands because of COVID-19,” said BCF Executive Director Cecelia Gore. “We are grateful to help be a catalyst for this much needed support of our community.”

BCF harnesses the pride, passion and commitment of Brewers fans, players and other supporters to positively impact the lives of children and their families in the Greater Milwaukee area and throughout Wisconsin. Over the past nine years, BCF has generated more than $42 million to support local nonprofits in the areas of health, education, recreation and basic needs. In 2019, approximately 200 nonprofit organizations received funding through the Foundation’s initiatives.

Visit brewers.com/BCF to learn about ways you can join the team that goes to bat for those in need.