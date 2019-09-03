Angels acquire RHP Dylan Bundy from Baltimore

ANAHEIM – The Angels today acquired RHP Dylan Bundy from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Kyle Bradish, RHP Isaac Mattson, RHP Kyle Brnovich and RHP Zach Peek. Today’s announcement was made by General Manager Billy Eppler. Bundy, 27, made a team-leading 30 starts in 2019 for

ANAHEIM – The Angels today acquired RHP Dylan Bundy from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Kyle Bradish, RHP Isaac Mattson, RHP Kyle Brnovich and RHP Zach Peek. Today’s announcement was made by General Manager Billy Eppler.

Bundy, 27, made a team-leading 30 starts in 2019 for Baltimore and also led the Orioles staff in strikeouts (162) and innings pitched (161.2) for the second consecutive season. He ranked ninth in the A.L. with an average of 9.02 strikeouts per nine innings (min. 160 IP) in 2019 and is one of six A.L. pitchers to record over 150 strikeouts in each of the last three seasons.

A native of Tulsa, OK, Bundy was originally selected by Baltimore in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of Owasso HS (Owasso, OK). He was named Baltimore’s No. 1 prospect by Baseball America each year from 2012-16. Bundy made his Major League debut in 2012 at age 19 to become the youngest Baltimore pitcher to debut in 45 years.

Bradish, 23, appeared in 24 games (18 starts) with Adv.-A Inland Empire in 2019. The right-hander posted a 6-7 record with a 4.28 ERA (101 IP – 48 ER) and notched 120 strikeouts with 53 walks for the 66ers.

Mattson, 24, saw action at three different levels of the Angels organization in 2019: Adv.-A Inland Empire, Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Salt Lake. Across all 37 of his relief appearances, Mattson fashioned a 6-3 record with a 2.33 ERA (73.1 IP – 19 ER).

Brnovich, 22, was drafted by the Angels in the eighth round out of Elon University this past season but did not appear in a minor league game for the Halos.

Peek, 21, was a 6th round selection by the Angels during the 2019 draft out of Winthrop University. The right-handed pitcher also did not appear in the minors this season.