Angels announce 2020 Minor League Development Staff
ANAHEIM, CA -- The Angels today named their Minor League development and coaching staffs for the 2020 season in an announcement by Director of Minor League Operations Mike LaCassa.
The Angels enter their 20th season affiliated with Triple-A Salt Lake and their first with Double-A Rocket City, as the franchise moves to Madison, Alabama from Mobile.
The Club also opens its 10th campaign with Advanced-A Inland Empire and eighth season with the Burlington Bees of the Midwest League. The Orem Owlz will begin their 16th year as an Angels affiliate. In 2020, the Halos will again field rookie teams in the Arizona Summer League (at the Tempe minor league complex since 2006) and the Dominican Summer League (in Boca Chica).
Following is a look at the Angels 2020 Minor League Development Staff:
FIELD COORDINATOR Chad Tracy
FIELD COORDINATOR, LATIN AMERICA Humberto Miranda
COORDINATOR, LATIN AMERICAN OPERATIONS Michael Noboa
ASSISTANT FIELD COORDINATOR Ryan Barba
OUTFIELD & BASE RUNNING COORDINATOR Chris Constantine
INFIELD COORDINATOR Hainley Statia
PITCHING COORDINATOR Buddy Carlyle
ASSISTANT PITCHING COORDINATOR Dylan Axelrod
PITCHING ANALYST Jordan Oseguera
HITTING COORDINATOR Damon Mashore
COORDINATOR, HITTING ANALYSIS Ryan Parker
SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT CATCHING INSTRUCTOR Bill Lachemann
MEDICAL COORDINATOR Geoff Hostetter
STRENGTH & CONDITIONING COORDINATOR Danny Escobar
REHAB MEDICAL COORDINATOR Andrew Hawkins
RETURN TO PERFORMANCE STRENGTH & CONDITIONING COORDINATOR Dylan Cintula
REHAB COACH Kernan Ronan
MANAGER, MINOR LEAGUE EQUIPMENT & ARIZONA OPERATIONS Brett Crane
MINOR LEAGUE VIDEO COORDINATOR Ryan Dundee
ASSISTANT CLUBHOUSE Aaron Wiedeman
ASSISTANT ARIZONA OPERATIONS & CLUBHOUSE Louie Raya