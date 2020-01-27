Angels announce 2020 Minor League Development Staff

ANAHEIM, CA -- The Angels today named their Minor League development and coaching staffs for the 2020 season in an announcement by Director of Minor League Operations Mike LaCassa. The Angels enter their 20th season affiliated with Triple-A Salt Lake and their first with Double-A Rocket City, as the franchise

ANAHEIM, CA -- The Angels today named their Minor League development and coaching staffs for the 2020 season in an announcement by Director of Minor League Operations Mike LaCassa.

The Angels enter their 20th season affiliated with Triple-A Salt Lake and their first with Double-A Rocket City, as the franchise moves to Madison, Alabama from Mobile.

The Club also opens its 10th campaign with Advanced-A Inland Empire and eighth season with the Burlington Bees of the Midwest League. The Orem Owlz will begin their 16th year as an Angels affiliate. In 2020, the Halos will again field rookie teams in the Arizona Summer League (at the Tempe minor league complex since 2006) and the Dominican Summer League (in Boca Chica).

Following is a look at the Angels 2020 Minor League Development Staff:

FIELD COORDINATOR Chad Tracy

FIELD COORDINATOR, LATIN AMERICA Humberto Miranda

COORDINATOR, LATIN AMERICAN OPERATIONS Michael Noboa

ASSISTANT FIELD COORDINATOR Ryan Barba

OUTFIELD & BASE RUNNING COORDINATOR Chris Constantine

INFIELD COORDINATOR Hainley Statia

PITCHING COORDINATOR Buddy Carlyle

ASSISTANT PITCHING COORDINATOR Dylan Axelrod

PITCHING ANALYST Jordan Oseguera

HITTING COORDINATOR Damon Mashore

COORDINATOR, HITTING ANALYSIS Ryan Parker

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT CATCHING INSTRUCTOR Bill Lachemann

MEDICAL COORDINATOR Geoff Hostetter

STRENGTH & CONDITIONING COORDINATOR Danny Escobar

REHAB MEDICAL COORDINATOR Andrew Hawkins

RETURN TO PERFORMANCE STRENGTH & CONDITIONING COORDINATOR Dylan Cintula

REHAB COACH Kernan Ronan

MANAGER, MINOR LEAGUE EQUIPMENT & ARIZONA OPERATIONS Brett Crane

MINOR LEAGUE VIDEO COORDINATOR Ryan Dundee

ASSISTANT CLUBHOUSE Aaron Wiedeman

ASSISTANT ARIZONA OPERATIONS & CLUBHOUSE Louie Raya