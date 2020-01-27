Arctic Tailgate set for Saturday, February 15

MILWAUKEE – In the midst of the season’s coldest temperatures, Brewers fans can feel a tad bit closer to spring with the announcement of details regarding this year’s Arctic Tailgate. The event, set for Saturday, February 15, not only marks the first official sign of spring, but also the first

MILWAUKEE – In the midst of the season’s coldest temperatures, Brewers fans can feel a tad bit closer to spring with the announcement of details regarding this year’s Arctic Tailgate. The event, set for Saturday, February 15, not only marks the first official sign of spring, but also the first opportunity for fans to buy single-game tickets for the 2020 regular season.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase at the Miller Park Box Office, online or by calling (414) 902-4000 beginning at 9 a.m. on February 15, but for Brewers fans brave enough to face the harsh Wisconsin winter weather, the party begins on Friday, February 14.

Tents can begin to setup at noon on Friday, February 14, with the Arctic Tailgate party beginning as early as 3 p.m. Featuring live music by Mission Accomplished and appearances by Brewers alumni, Bernie Brewer™ and the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages®, Miller Park will be the place to be for fans looking to celebrate the return of Brewers baseball.

The tailgate party will also feature various competitions and chances for fans to win prizes, including a cornhole tournament as well as a Brewers trivia contest that will give fans the opportunity to take home autographed Brewers merchandise. Free brats, courtesy of Johnsonville®, and beverages, courtesy of Pepsi® and Miller Brewing Company, will be provided on Friday evening, while free donuts will be supplied by Grebe’s Bakery on Saturday morning. The event will include live broadcasts from Newsradio 620 WTMJ and ESPN Milwaukee, while FOX Sports Wisconsin will also support the event. Further, the WTMJ Home of the Brewers Street Team will be in attendance from 7-9 a.m. inside the concourse with games and prizes while the station also hosts live call-ins that morning.

Don’t miss the live broadcast on-site at Miller Park:

Friday, February 14 – Homer & Gabe live (3-6 p.m.) on 94.5 ESPN and Wisconsin on Demand

Friday, February 14 – Greg Matzek hosting Sports Updates during Wisconsin’s Afternoon News live (3-6 p.m.) on Newsradio 620 WTMJ

In addition, the first 250 fans who stay overnight will receive an exclusive “Arctic Tailgate” T-shirt. Note: The Brewers WILL NOT allow fans to stay at Miller Park overnight if the projected temperatures are below 10 degrees.

Please note the following safety regulations for the Arctic Tailgate: Participants will not be permitted to set up camp prior to noon on February 14. No hand-made or hand-built shelters shall be permitted. No shelters made of cardboard or wood will be permitted. Shelters with a footprint greater than 100 square feet are not permitted unless otherwise approved by the Brewers. Miller Park power sources are not available for public use and gas generators are not permitted on the property. Only state-approved gas/propane heating/grilling units with fuel-valve turn-offs and self-contained charcoal/wood units are permitted; provided, however, that they must be a minimum distance of 25 feet from the building or shelters. Activity and items permitted on the premises are subject to the approval of the Brewers. The Brewers reserve the right to remove any shelter, items, or individuals from the property.

Only a very limited number of Opening Day tickets will be available at this event, with each fan able to purchase a maximum of four tickets to Opening Day (subject to availability).

Demand-based pricing, which provides the best ticket value for fans, will return for all Brewers games this season. The pricing structure will be implemented in almost all of the Miller Park seating categories, excluding All-Inclusive Areas, Suites and the Uecker Seats.

Beginning with the first day of single-game ticket sales, pricing for all 81 regular season home games is subject to change. Fans will usually receive the lowest price when they purchase their seats in advance. For more information regarding demand-based pricing for specific games, fans can visit Brewers.com/tickets.

Fans will also be able to purchase parking passes in advance for all Brewers home games at Miller Park in 2020, including Opening Day. Complete details regarding Miler Park parking prices are as follows:

General Parking: Advanced-purchase general parking passes will be $12 for Monday through Friday games and $13 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. General parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $15 for Monday-Friday contests and $20 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games.

Preferred Parking: Advanced-purchase preferred parking passes will be $17 for Monday through Friday games and $19 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Preferred parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $25 for Monday-Friday contests and $30 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games.

Bus Parking: Advanced-purchase bus parking passes will be $50 for Monday through Friday games, $75 for Opening Day and $65 for Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Bus parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $75 for Monday-Friday contests and $100 for Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Bus parking passes for Opening Day can only be purchased in advance.

Along with single-game tickets, parking passes are available for purchase at the Miller Park Box Office, online or by calling 414-902-4000. The Miller Park Box Office will remain open until 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 15. The Miller Park Box Office will then begin their regular season hours for the season: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays (with extended hours on game days).

For more information on Arctic Tailgate, visit Brewers.com/arctictailgate.