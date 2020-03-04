Astros 2020 single game tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9 a.m. CT

HOUSTON, TX – Beginning tomorrow, March 5 at 9 a.m. CT, all fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for the entire Houston Astros 2020 regular season schedule including for Opening Day, which is set for Thursday, March 26, at 6:10 p.m. Other highlights on the schedule include Championship

HOUSTON, TX – Beginning tomorrow, March 5 at 9 a.m. CT, all fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for the entire Houston Astros 2020 regular season schedule including for Opening Day, which is set for Thursday, March 26, at 6:10 p.m. Other highlights on the schedule include Championship Weekend (March 26-29), the Astros and Yankees series (May 15-17) and Flashback Friday’s throughout the season. Season tickets, group tickets, mini plans and suite rentals, which provide fans with the best value for the biggest games, are also available. Fans are encouraged to purchase these ticket packages early. Tickets can be purchased online at Astros.com/tickets or by phone, toll-free, at 1-877-9ASTROS (1-877-927-8767)

The Astros Opening Day vs. their AL West division rival Los Angeles Angels kicks off on Thursday, March 26 at 6:10 p.m. CT. Astros fans, let’s “orange out” Minute Maid Park! Opening Day historically sells out quickly, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early and help pack the ballpark for the rest of Championship Weekend, which will feature four games vs. Los Angeles (AL) (March 26-29). Tickets will be available at Astros.com/tickets.

OPENING DAY - MARCH 26

The Astros will celebrate the 2020 Home Opener on Thursday, March 26 with the return of the Opening Day Street Fest, presented by Budweiser, featuring live music, food trucks and games from 2:00 - 5:30 p.m. A game ticket is required for entry to the Opening Day Street Fest. Following the Street Fest, fans are encouraged to take their seats for the Opening Day pregame ceremonies including the ALCS pennant reveal.

Astros fans have a lot to get excited about for the 2020 season, including some key promotion-packed weekends and more gate giveaways than ever before! The Astros full promotional calendar will be announced in full on month-to-month basis.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND - MARCH 26-29

The Astros will celebrate their American League Championship on Thursday, March 26 - Sunday, March 29 during their Championship Weekend. On March 26, the Astros will reveal the ALCS pennant and all fans will receive a 2020 Schedule Magnet presented by United Airlines. The Astros will have their ring ceremony on March 27 and all fans will receive a replica ALCS Trophy presented by Coca-Cola. Fans can also enjoy postgame Friday Night Fireworks presented by ConocoPhillips. On March 28, Justin Verlander and Yordan Alvarez will be presented with their Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards and all fans will receive American League Champions replica rings presented by Chevrolet. In the series finale on March 29, Alex Bregman, Zack Greinke and George Springer will be presented with their Silver Slugger awards and Greinke will also receive his Gold Glove award. All fans will also receive a Jose Altuve ALCS MVP Bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola.

WEEKEND SERIES VS. NEW YORK YANKEES - MAY 10-12

The Astros and Yankees will face off in a rematch of the 2019 American League Championship Series from May 15-17. Games against the Yankees historically sell-out quickly, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early to help pack the ballpark. On Friday, May 15, fans are encouraged to stay for Friday Night Fireworks presented by ConocoPhillips. The Astros will host their annual Bayou Bash presented by Pluckers on Saturday, May 16, where ticketed fans can enjoy this pregame Street Fest. Fans are also able to purchase an Alex Bregman replica jersey add-on.

FLASHBACK FRIDAYS

This season the Astros are introducing Flashback Fridays. For every Flashback Friday, the Astros will turn back the clock to a decade in Astros history. The first Flashback Friday will be on April 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels where Minute Maid and all fans will receive a Jose Altuve ‘65-’70 replica jersey presented by AT&T. Minute Maid Park will turn back the clock to the 1970s on May 29 vs. the Boston Red Sox and all fans will receive a Carlos Correa ‘72-’74 replica jersey presented by Gallery Furniture. On June 12 vs. Chicago (AL), the third installment of Flashback Fridays will take fans back to the 1980s and every fan that walks through the turnstiles will receive an Alex Bregman ‘84-’86 Rainbow Replica Jersey presented by H-E-B. Fans in their 20s will also have a featured night on July 25 vs. Cleveland and every fan will take home a Justin Verlander ‘97-’99 replica jersey. The final Flashback Friday is on Aug. 7 vs. Toronto during Astros Hall of Weekend. All fans will receive a ‘00-01 Lance Berkman replica jersey presented by Houston Methodist.

Below is a list of throwback jersey’s the Astros will wear this season.

April 17 vs. Los Angeles (AL): 1960s Off-White Shooting Star Uniform ‘65-’70

May 29 vs. Boston: 1970s Shooting Star Uniform ‘72-’74

June 12 vs Chicago (AL): 1980s Rainbow Uniform ‘84-’86

July 24 vs. Cleveland: 1990s Shooting Star Alternate ‘97-’99

Aug. 7 vs. Toronto: 2000s Black Alternate Uniform ‘00-’01