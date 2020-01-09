Astros acquire Pruitt from Rays in three-player trade

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros have acquired right-handed pitcher Austin Pruitt from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Peyton Battenfield and minor league outfielder Cal Stevenson. To make room for Pruitt on the 40-man roster, the Astros designated right-handed pitcher Dean Deetz for assignment.

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros have acquired right-handed pitcher Austin Pruitt from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Peyton Battenfield and minor league outfielder Cal Stevenson. To make room for Pruitt on the 40-man roster, the Astros designated right-handed pitcher Dean Deetz for assignment. The announcements were made by Astros President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jeff Luhnow.

Pruitt, 30, split his 2019 season between Tampa Bay (14g) and Triple A Durham (18g), making a total of 32 appearances, including eight starts. While with the Rays, Pruitt posted a 3-0 record and a 4.40 ERA (23ER/47IP) in 14 games (two starts). Pruitt has three years of Major League experience (2017-19), all with the Rays, in which he’s posted a 12-8 career record and a 4.87 ERA (108ER/199.2IP) in 67 career games, including 10 starts. Pruitt is a product of the University of Houston, where he pitched his final two collegiate seasons for the Cougars from 2012-13. He was a ninth-round selection by the Rays in the June 2013 draft. Pruitt is originally from the Houston area, graduating from The Woodlands College Park High School in 2008.

Battenfield, 22, pitched all of last season in Class A Tri-City after being selected by the Astros in the ninth round of the June 2019 draft.

Stevenson, 23, was acquired by the Astros last July in a trade with Toronto. He split his 2019 campaign between Class A Dunedin and Class A Fayetteville.

With the addition of Pruitt and the removal of Deetz, the Astros 40-man roster remains full.