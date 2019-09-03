Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell headlines Astroline tomorrow

HOUSTON, TX - Former Houston Astros infielder Jeff Bagwell will be the featured guest on Astroline tomorrow, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. C.T. Astros radio broadcaster Robert Ford and retired broadcaster and Houston icon Bill Brown will serve as co-hosts with a call-in from newly-signed Astros pitcher Joe Smith. *Media

HOUSTON, TX - Former Houston Astros infielder Jeff Bagwell will be the featured guest on Astroline tomorrow, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. C.T. Astros radio broadcaster Robert Ford and retired broadcaster and Houston icon Bill Brown will serve as co-hosts with a call-in from newly-signed Astros pitcher Joe Smith.

*Media Note - Jeff Bagwell will be available to media at approximately 5:45 p.m. at Astroline.

Tomorrow’s Astroline, presented by Karbach Brewing Co., will air live on the Astros Radio Network, Astros flagship KBME SportsTalk 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, streamed on Facebook Live and will be available in podcast form at Astros.com/Podcasts following the broadcast. All shows are scheduled to broadcast on KBME SportsTalk 790 but are subject to change due to scheduling conflicts. Astroline broadcasts live, weekly from 6-7 p.m. CT during the offseason.

*PLEASE NOTE REGARDING AUTOGRAPHS - Fans can pick up a free raffle ticket at Pluckers on Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. (one raffle ticket per fan) for the chance to receive a special autographed Jeff Bagwell photocard. A limited number of winning tickets will be selected during the Astroline broadcast between 6-7 p.m. Fans must have a winning ticket/voucher to receive an autograph. Only Astros supplied photocards will be signed for raffle winners.

For the seventh consecutive season, Astroline airs from Pluckers Wing Bar, which is located at 1400 Shepherd Dr., Houston, Texas, 77007. Astroline runs through March and is open to all Astros fans with no admission charge. Several shows will also broadcast live on the Astros official Facebook page.

Bagwell, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017, was one of the greatest sluggers of all-time. Over his 15 years with the Astros, Bagwell hit .297 with 488 doubles, 32 triples, 449 home runs, 1,529 RBI with a .948 OPS (.408 OBP/.540 SLG) in 2,150 games. The four-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner was the first player in Astros history to be named the MVP of his league (1994), as well as the first in franchise history to receive Rookie of the Year honors (1991). The franchise leader in homers, walks and RBI, Bagwell was also known for his elite defense at first base, winning a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 1994. He is the only first baseman in National League history to record a 30-homer, 30-stolen base season, which he accomplished twice (1997, 1999). Under Bagwell’s leadership, the Astros won four division titles and made the playoffs six times, reaching the National League Championship Series in 2004 and the World Series in 2005. Bagwell was a part of the Astros inaugural 2019 Astros Hall of Fame induction class featuring 15 other Astros players and broadcasters.

Ford is entering his eighth season as the Astros radio play-by-play commentator after being named to the post prior to the 2013 season. Before joining the Astros, Ford spent four seasons as the pre-and postgame host for the Kansas City Royals radio broadcasts on 610 AM KCSP, the Royals flagship station. The 2001 graduate of Syracuse University spent seven years broadcasting minor league baseball, calling more than 800 games during his stints with the Binghamton Mets, Kalamazoo Kings and Yakima Bears. Ford was twice named Frontier League Broadcaster of the Year (2003, 2004).

Brown is entering his fourth season as Astros Community Outreach Executive, and his 34th season with the organization. Brown was named the Astros primary TV play-by-play broadcaster in 1987, where he remained for 30 seasons until the conclusion of the 2016 campaign. He called several important moments in franchise history, including seven postseason appearances, Jeff Bagwell’s 400th career homer in 2003 and Craig Biggio’s 3,000th career hit in 2007.