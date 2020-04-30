Astros launch Houston Together T-shirt

HOUSTON -- The Astros launched a Houston Together T-shirt on Thursday with net proceeds from sales going directly to the Astros Foundation and it's COVID-19 relief efforts. The T-shirt will be available for purchase for $25 at Astros.com/Together and will be shipped directly to the purchaser. This is just one

This is just one of many initiatives that the Astros Foundation has participated in the last several weeks in support of the Houston community during this unprecedented time of need.

Along with the help of Astros players, the Astros' front office, owner and chairman Jim Crane and his wife, Whitney Crane, the Astros Foundation has been busy helping the Houston community navigate its way through the current crisis.

The Astros Foundation's many projects include the donation of $400,000 worth of critical medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Houston's Texas Medical Center, the delivery of meals to medical workers and first responders, the co-hosting of a PPE drive at Minute Maid Park, and the honoring of healthcare workers at the stadium.

The Astros Foundation has also partnered with Alex Bregman by making a $100,000 donation to the Houston Food Bank on behalf of Bregman's FEEDHOU campaign. Bregman, who originally set a $1 million goal, surpassed that mark within a week and is now just above $1.5 million and working toward a new goal of $2 million. To join this effort, please visit FEEDHOU: Alex's Army.

The Astros Foundation has also partnered with Carlos and Daniella Correa and Martín and Janelise Maldonado and other Puerto Rican MLB players to transport important disaster relief and medical supplies to Puerto Rico to assist with the COVID-19 crisis. The Astros Foundation and Crane Worldwide Logistics are covering 100% of the freight and transportation costs, as well as coordinating the logistics to get the much-needed medical supplies to Puerto Rico.

For more information, please visit Astros.com/Together or Astros.com/Foundation to donate.