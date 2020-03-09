Astros option, reassign four to Minor League camp
HOUSTON, TX -- The Astros have sent two pitchers and two position players to minor league camp, General Manager James Click announced today. Officially, IF Taylor Jones, RHP Enoli Paredes and RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez were optioned, while C Chuckie Robinson was reassigned. There are now 48 players remaining in Major
