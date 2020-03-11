Astros reassign six to Minor League camp

HOUSTON, TX -- The Astros have sent three pitchers and three position players to minor league camp, General Manager James Click announced today. Officially, RHP Brandon Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn were reassigned to minor league camp. There

HOUSTON, TX -- The Astros have sent three pitchers and three position players to minor league camp, General Manager James Click announced today.

Officially, RHP Brandon Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn were reassigned to minor league camp. There are now 42 players remaining in Major League camp (19 pitchers, 23 position players).