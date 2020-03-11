 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
news

MLB News

Astros reassign six to Minor League camp

Major League camp roster now at 42
9:55 AM EDT

HOUSTON, TX -- The Astros have sent three pitchers and three position players to minor league camp, General Manager James Click announced today. Officially, RHP Brandon Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn were reassigned to minor league camp. There

HOUSTON, TX -- The Astros have sent three pitchers and three position players to minor league camp, General Manager James Click announced today.

Officially, RHP Brandon Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn were reassigned to minor league camp. There are now 42 players remaining in Major League camp (19 pitchers, 23 position players).

Read more: