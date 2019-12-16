Astros sign RHP Joe Smith to two-year deal

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros have signed free agent right-handed pitcher Joe Smith to a two-year contract for the 2020-21 seasons. The announcement was made by Astros President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jeff Luhnow. Smith, 35, spent the last two seasons as a key member of the

Smith, 35, spent the last two seasons as a key member of the Astros bullpen after signing a two-year contract with Houston as a free agent prior to the 2018 season. In 84 relief appearances with the Astros spanning 2018-19, he went 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA (24ER/70.2IP), 17 walks, 68 strikeouts and a .208 opponent batting average (17x82). In 2019, Smith returned from left Achilles tendon surgery in July before going on to post 1.80 ERA (5ER/25IP) in 28 regular season appearances. Smith pitched in all four of Houston’s wins in the ALCS against the Yankees and in two wins in the World Series against the Nationals, ultimately holding the opposition scoreless in eight of his 10 postseason outings for a 3.12 ERA (3ER/8.2IP).

A right-handed side-arm pitcher, Smith held right-handed hitters to a .196 opponent batting average and a .443 OPS during the 2019 regular season, and a .208 opponent average during his two years with the Astros. Against left-handed hitters, Smith posted a .207 (17x82) opponent batting average in his two years with Houston, and during the 2019 postseason he retired eight of the nine left-handed hitters he faced (.111 batting average, 1x9).

For his career, Smith has posted a 2.98 ERA in 782 career appearances, the second-most career appearances among pitchers that were active in 2019.

With the addition of Smith, the Astros 40-man roster stands at 39 players.