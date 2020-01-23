Oakland A’s Hire Steve Fanelli as Vice President, Ticket Sales and Analytics

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­The Oakland Athletics have hired Steve Fanelli as Vice President, Ticket Sales and Analytics. In his role, Fanelli will oversee ticket sales and operations, ticket services, and data analytics, while keeping a focus on the continued enhancement of the overall fan experience. His first day with the

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­The Oakland Athletics have hired Steve Fanelli as Vice President, Ticket Sales and Analytics. In his role, Fanelli will oversee ticket sales and operations, ticket services, and data analytics, while keeping a focus on the continued enhancement of the overall fan experience. His first day with the Club will be Tuesday, Feb. 4.

“Steve is a strong leader with significant experience both within our organization and in baseball. As a veteran in this industry, we are confident that Steve will drive forward our dynamic sales products, including A’s Access, and the service to our fans,” said A’s President Dave Kaval. “This is an exciting time for our organization on the field and in the community, and we’re happy to welcome Steve back to the A’s family.”

An accomplished sales executive with a proven track record, Fanelli spent 20 years with the A’s in various business operations and development roles, most recently, as Vice President of Sales and Services. He spent the past two seasons with the San Francisco Giants as Vice President of Ticket Strategy and Operations.

In his two-decade career in baseball, he has consistently been at the forefront of many industry-changing initiatives, including mobile ticketing, dynamic pricing, premium product development, and subscription-model ticketing. As a member of Major League Baseball’s Ticketing Steering Committee, Fanelli currently maintains a strong focus on growing the game on both the local and league level, through product development, staffing optimization, digital strategy, and mobile adoption.

Fanelli is a founding member of the Bay Area Professional Ticketing Association (BAPTA), and a current International Ticketing Association (INTIX) committee member. He is also active with the Sports Technology Awards, serving as a judge for the leading global celebration of technology-led innovation across the international sports sector. A graduate of the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies, Fanelli serves on the KU Sport Management Board of Directors, and he is also serving a term as a KU Sport Management Mentor.