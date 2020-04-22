Blue Jays launch nationwide virtual food drive in support of Food Banks Canada

The Blue Jays and Jays Care Foundation are stepping up to the plate to give back to the country that supports the team all season long by leading off a virtual fundraising food drive. “From Home Plate to Your Plate,” launches today with 100% of proceeds benefitting Food Banks Canada,

With the help of Blue Jays players, alumni, coaches, and management, the Blue Jays, Jays Care, and its partners are encouraging fans to donate funds to Food Banks Canada through the From Home Plate to Your Plate Food Drive. Jays Care and The Sprott Foundation will match the first $300,000 donated by fans dollar-for-dollar ($250,000 from Jays Care and $50,000 from The Sprott Foundation).

With the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on the economy, it has become more challenging than ever for food banks nationwide to meet demand, as they see a decline in stocked supplies and an average increase of 20% in clients across Canada, with some markets seeing demand increase by as much as 150%.

Every little bit goes a long way: $1 CAD provides two meals for a person in need and with Jays Care and The Sprott Foundation’s match, that $1 feeds a family of four. With the match, a donation of just $20 will provide 80 meals for those in need. Fans can donate now at bluejays.com/fromhomeplatetoyourplate.

Supporting eliminating hunger in Canada has been an important cause to the Blue Jays and Jays Care for more than three decades, marked by the annual Lady Jays Food Drive – the club’s longest running community initiative. The extension of this year’s drive marks the club’s 36th consecutive year giving back to food banks. The Sprott Foundation is dedicated to addressing homelessness and hunger in Canada in addition to its longstanding partnership in support of children and youth in Jays Care programs and the annual Lady Jays Food Drive.

The Blue Jays take pride in playing for an entire nation and now, more than ever, we are all playing for Canada as we stay home and support our teammates, neighbours, and loved ones.

Please find the From Home Plate to Your Plate launch video, featuring Blue Jays players, alumni, coaches, and Front Office staff, available for download and media use here.