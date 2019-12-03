Blue Jays sign RHP Anthony Bass

The TORONTO BLUE JAYS have agreed to terms with RHP ANTHONY BASS on a one-year contract (US $1,500,000). BASS, 32, went 2-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 48.0 innings pitched for Seattle last season. The 6-2, 200 lb. right-hander was signed by the Mariners to a Major

BASS, 32, went 2-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 48.0 innings pitched for Seattle last season. The 6-2, 200 lb. right-hander was signed by the Mariners to a Major League contract on May 21 and tied for second on the team with 44 relief appearances. He was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on October 29. The Dearborn, MI, native has accumulated a career record of 7-13 with a 4.38 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP over eight seasons with five different teams