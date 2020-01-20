Blue Jays Spring Training invitees

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with the following free agents on Minor League contracts with invites to 2020 Major League Spring Training: C Patrick Cantwell, RHP Ryan Dull, C Caleb Joseph, INF Joe Panik and INF Rubén Tejada. Cantwell, 29, signed a Minor League deal with the

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with the following free agents on Minor League contracts with invites to 2020 Major League Spring Training:

C Patrick Cantwell, RHP Ryan Dull, C Caleb Joseph, INF Joe Panik and INF Rubén Tejada.

Cantwell, 29, signed a Minor League deal with the Blue Jays before last season and spent most of 2019 with Triple-A Buffalo. There he hit .217 with four extra-base hits in 22 games while throwing out seven of 22 (31.8%) stolen base attempts. The 6-2, 210 lb. catcher was given a ‘Fremo’ Vallone Community Service Award at the end of the season for his charitable work. During his eight seasons in the minors, the native of West Islip, NY, has compiled a .242 batting average and a .324 on-base percentage over 406 contests.

Dull, 30, made 11 Major League appearances while with the Athletics, Yankees and Blue Jays last season, recording 15 strikeouts over 12.2 innings. The right-hander was claimed off waivers by Toronto on September 18 and pitched his lone outing for the club on September 27, fanning three batters and allowing a solo home run in 1.1 innings of work. Over the course of five MLB seasons, the University of North Carolina product has accumulated an 8-9 record and a 4.31 ERA while striking out 170 batters across 171.1 frames.

Joseph, 33, took part in 20 games across three stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season and went 8-for-38 (.211) at the plate with two doubles and three RBI. The 6-3, 180 lb. catcher spent most of his campaign with Triple-A Reno where he posted an .806 OPS in 48 games. He also landed on the Minor League injured list from July 17 until August 14. The seventh-round pick in the 2008 First-Year Player Draft has played 422 games across his six-year career, combining to hit .223 while throwing out 77 of 257 (30.0%) stolen base attempts.

Panik, 29, split his 2019 season between the Giants (103 games) and the Mets (39 games), and posted a .244/.315/.336 line with 28 extra-base hits along the way. The 6-1, 200 lb. left-handed hitter was designated for assignment by San Francisco on August 6 and signed with New York three days later. The 29th overall selection of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft finished sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting while winning a World Series ring in 2014. He was also named an All-Star in 2015 and claimed a Gold Glove Award in 2016. The second baseman has played in six Major League seasons, batting .271 with 121 doubles, 19 triples, 38 homers and 233 RBI across 682 contests.

Tejada, 30, signed a Minor League deal with the New York Mets on March 23, 2019 and spent most of the year in the minors. The 5-11, 200 lb. infielder was called up for a week-long stint with the big-league club in August and was used mainly as a defensive replacement, splitting his six games evenly at second base, third base and shortstop. The Veraguas, Panama, native made his MLB debut in 2010 and has combined to bat .250 with 121 extra-base hits in 663 Major League games.