Brewers and Admirals team up for ticket promotion

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Admirals are teaming up once again for the “2-Man Advantage” ticket package. For $22, fans will get a ticket to a 2020 Admirals game as well as a seat to the action at Miller Park in 2020. The joint ticket opportunity is a part of the long-established partnership, formed in 2005, between the two teams.

The ticket package includes one Navy Section ticket to one of two Brewers promotion nights at Panther Arena for an Admirals home game, and one Terrace Reserved ticket to one of two select Brewers games at Miller Park during the 2020 season. The package is valued at $37 and up. The dates available to fans for the ticket deal are as follows:

Admirals Games (choose one):

• Friday, February 7, 2020 – Milwaukee Admirals vs. Texas Stars at 7:00 p.m.

Brewers/Admirals T-shirt Giveaway (First 2,500 Fans)

• Friday, March 13, 2020 – Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose at 7:00 p.m.

Brewers/Admirals TBD Giveaway (First 2,500 Fans)

Brewers Games (choose one):

• Friday, April 10, 2020 – Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets at 7:10 p.m.

• Friday, May 8, 2020 – Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m.

In addition to this special ticket package, the Admirals will sport the Brewers 50th Anniversary logo on their jerseys as the Brewers are the exclusive jersey sponsor of the team. Announcements during the game, visual signage at Panther Arena, radio spots during broadcasts and website promotion are also a part of the partnership between the two clubs.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Brewers Ticket Office at 414-902-4000 or visit Brewers.com/admirals. These packages are also available by contacting the Milwaukee Admirals Ticket Office at 414-227-0550. Packages are available now through Thursday, March 12 at 12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Admirals are a member of the American Hockey League and are an affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League.