Brewers Announce Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the 2020 Spring Training broadcast schedule, which features 14 games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin, 14 broadcast on Newsradio 620 WTMJ and the Brewers Radio Network, four on 94.5 ESPN and six webcast on brewers.com.

“With pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training next week, the return of Brewers baseball is right around the corner,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We know how excited our fans are for baseball to be back and we are pleased to once again have every spring date available on radio, TV or webcast.”

The first two games of the 2020 Spring Training slate will be broadcast on Newsradio 620 WTMJ and the Brewers Radio Network, including the matchups with the Texas Rangers in Surprise on Saturday, Feb. 22 and the San Diego Padres at American Family Fields of Phoenix on Sunday, Feb. 23. Radio broadcasts will be called by Hall of Famer Bob Uecker, Jeff Levering and Lane Grindle.

“We can’t wait for baseball to return to our airwaves” said Steve Wexler, Vice President & Market Manager of WTMJ and ESPN Milwaukee. “This is a particularly special season as we celebrate Bob Uecker’s 50th year in the radio booth. Bob Uecker and Brewers baseball truly is the soundtrack of summer.”

The first televised game will take place on FOX Sports Wisconsin (feed courtesy of FOX Sports West) on Monday, Feb. 24, when the Crew hosts the Los Angeles Angels in Phoenix (also available on 94.5 ESPN). The Brewers’ television broadcast team, consisting of Brian Anderson, Bill Schroeder, Matt Lepay and Craig Coshun with Sophia Minnaert as sideline reporter, will call 10 games throughout camp, the first of which will be when the team hosts the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, Feb. 27.

“As the calendar has turned over to February, we think warm thoughts of Spring, and that means baseball. Specifically, Brewers Baseball! Our crew is more than happy to spend time in sunny Arizona to bring the great fans across the state of Wisconsin 14 Spring Training games,” said FOX Sports Wisconsin Senior Vice President and General Manager Mike Dimond.

The Brewers will close out the Spring schedule with a pair of exhibition contests against the Royals at Miller Park on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24. Spring Training tickets, including the brand new Lawn Pass which offers a lawn seat to all 17 home games in Phoenix for $29, may be purchased online now at brewers.com or by phone at 1-800-933-7890. Tickets for the exhibition games at Miller Park may be purchased by visiting the Miller Park Box Office, via phone at 414-902-4000 or online at brewers.com.

Please note that the Brewers encourage fans to purchase tickets in advance, as there is limited availability remaining for several contests, including the team’s final game in Phoenix on March 22 vs. the Chicago Cubs.

The complete Spring Training broadcast schedule is available here. Note that games and times are subject to change.