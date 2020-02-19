Brewers sign Brock Holt

PHOENIX - The Milwaukee Brewers have signed infielder/outfielder Brock Holt to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Taylor Williams was designated for assignment. The announcement was made by President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns. An

PHOENIX - The Milwaukee Brewers have signed infielder/outfielder Brock Holt to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Taylor Williams was designated for assignment. The announcement was made by President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns.

An updated Spring Training roster can be found here.

Holt, 31, is a career .271 hitter with 23 HR and 206 RBI in 639 games between Pittsburgh (2012) and Boston (2013-19). He batted a career-high .297 with 3 HR and 31 RBI in 87 games last season. Holt has appeared in 12 career postseason games (2016-18), batting .297 (11-for-37) with 2 HR and 7 RBI. He was a member of the 2018 World Series-champion Red Sox.

The versatile Holt has started at every position except pitcher and catcher during his Major League career: 196 games at second base, 104 games at third base, 84 games in left field, 60 games in right field, 44 games at shortstop, 20 games at first base and 9 games in center field.