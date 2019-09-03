Cardinals 2020 Holiday Packs and All-Inclusive tickets on sale tomorrow

ST. LOUIS, Mo., December 5, 2019 -- Ticket sales for the 2020 Cardinals season begin tomorrow, December 6, at 10 AM CT. Fans can purchase single-game All-Inclusive tickets or choose from a variety of five, six and ten-game holiday packs centered on popular promotional items, date preferences and key matchups.

ST. LOUIS, Mo., December 5, 2019 -- Ticket sales for the 2020 Cardinals season begin tomorrow, December 6, at 10 AM CT. Fans can purchase single-game All-Inclusive tickets or choose from a variety of five, six and ten-game holiday packs centered on popular promotional items, date preferences and key matchups.

Four ten-game packs are available for the 2020 season including the perennially popular Opening Day Pack that includes a ticket to Opening Day vs. the Orioles, the final game at home against the Brewers and several great weekend promos. The Jersey Pack features seven weekend games, including six jersey giveaway dates and two rivalry matchups with the Cubs. Two different Value Packs offer fans a variety of mid-week games at a discounted price.

Also returning for 2020 is the six-game T-Shirt Pack which starts at just $54, includes all six of the popular T-Shirt of the Month promotion dates, and features top opponents including the Nationals, Dodgers, Braves and Phillies.

A total of five five-game packs are also available this season which feature the year’s best promotional giveaways. The Bobblehead Pack gives fans first access to five highly anticipated weekend bobblehead giveaway dates. Additional five-game packs include two Weekend Packs, along with the Friday Pack and Sunday Pack. Five-game packs start as low as $79.

For a limited time, fans can upgrade to a Premium Pack, which guarantees receipt of each promotional item by mail from their pack of choice.

Value is the key element of All-Inclusive tickets, where complimentary food and beverage are included in the price of each ticket. Friday is the first opportunity for fans to purchase 2020 single-game tickets in the newly renovated Legends Club, UMB Champions Club, National Car Rental Club, Perficient Red Jacket Club, Commissioner’s Box, Coca-Cola Scoreboard Patio & Rooftop Deck, Powerade Bridge, Homer’s & Left Field Landing, and Scott Credit Union MVP Deck inside Busch Stadium, as well as the Cardinals Nation Rooftop and Balcony at Ballpark Village. All-Inclusive Tickets start at just $54.

Tickets can be purchased online at cardinals.com/holiday, via phone at 314-345-9000 or at the Busch Stadium Box Office.