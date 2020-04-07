Cardinals Academic Program offers at home activities

ST. LOUIS, Mo., April 7, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that selected activities from their award-winning Cardinals Academic Program (CAP) will be offered online at cardinals.com/cap for students to take advantage of while learning from home. In addition, students may bring one of their completed worksheets to

ST. LOUIS, Mo., April 7, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that selected activities from their award-winning Cardinals Academic Program (CAP) will be offered online at cardinals.com/cap for students to take advantage of while learning from home. In addition, students may bring one of their completed worksheets to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum for one free child’s admission to the museum with one paid adult admission once the museum reopens.

“This is a great opportunity for the Cardinals to offer something a little different,” said Brian Finch, manager of tours and museum operations for the Cardinals. “It also provides a light at the end of the tunnel with the incentive to complete an activity for an opportunity to visit our museum once we reopen.”

CAP is a field trip-based educational experience for students in the third through eighth grades that combines elements of the game of baseball with school curriculum. Each unit was designed with an emphasis on state standards from Missouri and Illinois along with federal Common Core guidelines where students apply their knowledge to real-world situations. Since its inception in 2006, the Cardinals have welcomed over 125,000 students to the CAP experience.

In addition to these CAP activities, the Cardinals Museum is also posting daily content to their social media platforms. Fans can enjoy videos, photo features and stories from the Cardinals Museum staff by visiting: @cardinalsnation on both Facebook and Instagram.**

Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum**

The 8,000-square-foot St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village celebrates the rich history of baseball in St. Louis and the legacy of one of baseball’s most storied franchises. Since its creation in 2014, the Cardinals Hall of Fame, presented by Edward Jones, has inducted 43 former Cardinal players, coaches and executives. The Cardinals’ museum collection is the largest team-held collection in baseball and is second only to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in terms of size with over 22,000 memorabilia items and hundreds of thousands of archived photos. Fans can learn more about the museum at cardinals.com/museum. #CardsMuseum