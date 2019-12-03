Cardinals announce renovation of Party Suites at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo., December 3, 2019 -- The St. Louis Cardinals have announced a multimillion dollar project to renovate 21 existing Party Suites along the right field line inside Busch Stadium. The project will transform the private, climate-controlled areas with a more modern look and updated sports décor. Inspired by

ST. LOUIS, Mo., December 3, 2019 -- The St. Louis Cardinals have announced a multimillion dollar project to renovate 21 existing Party Suites along the right field line inside Busch Stadium. The project will transform the private, climate-controlled areas with a more modern look and updated sports décor.

Inspired by the newly designed Premium Party Suites introduced in 2019, the renovations will include a full-service bar in each Party Suite with a personal bartender serving cocktails, beer and wine. Each Party Suite will continue to include a buffet featuring ballpark favorites. Party Suites can accommodate groups of 32 or more.

Fans or groups interested in reserving a Party Suite for a 2020 Cardinals game can call 314-345-9000 when tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM CT. Additional details can be found at cardinals.com/partysuites.