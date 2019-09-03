Cardinals Announce Staff Promotions Within Baseball Operations

ST. LOUIS, MO., December 3, 2019 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today a number of promotions within Baseball Operations. Patrick Elkins has been promoted from his most-recent position as professional scout to the team’s Major League staff and the newly-created position of Major League Internal Player Strategist. The team

The team also announced the following promotions within the team’s Baseball Operations staff with Tony Ferreira advancing to Manager, Player Development; Emily Wiebe to Manager, Player Development & Performance; and Joseph Quezada to Manager, International Operations.