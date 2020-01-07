2020 Cardinals Caravan to visit 20 cities across six states over MLK Weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 7, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the schedule for the 2020 Cardinals Caravan, presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance. This year’s caravans will traverse six states, visiting cities in Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Indiana. A combination of more than 30 current

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 7, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the schedule for the 2020 Cardinals Caravan, presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance.

This year’s caravans will traverse six states, visiting cities in Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Indiana. A combination of more than 30 current players, future stars, alumni and team broadcasters will embark on the 20-city journey through Cardinal Nation from January 17-20.

The Caravan is a great way for fans outside of St. Louis to get up close and personal with Cardinals players. Current players scheduled to attend include Harrison Bader, Tommy Edman, Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, and Tyler O’Neill. Top prospects Randy Arozarena, Dylan Carlson, and Nolan Gorman are slated to appear along with Cardinals alumni Rick Ankiel, Jason Motte and Tom Pagnozzi.

As in previous years, the club will implement an autograph ticket system at each stop. The first 400 kids, ages 15 and under, through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

Additionally, the Cardinals and Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance are teaming up to fight local hunger. Fans at all seven Missouri Caravan stops can bring non-perishable food items and/or monetary donations to help those in need through Feeding Missouri’s fine partners.

The full schedule for the 2020 Cardinals Caravan, including destinations, times and participating players, can be found attached and at cardinals.com/caravan. #CardsCaravan