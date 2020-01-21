Cardinals congratulate Larry Walker on Hall of Fame selection

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 21, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals congratulate former Redbirds outfielder Larry Walker who earned selection today to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Walker joined Derek Jeter among the players who received the necessary 75 percent of all ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 21, 2020 – The St. Louis Cardinals congratulate former Redbirds outfielder Larry Walker who earned selection today to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Walker joined Derek Jeter among the players who received the necessary 75 percent of all ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA).

“On behalf of the entire St. Louis Cardinals organization, I would like to congratulate Larry Walker on this well-deserved honor and his selection to the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” stated Cardinals’ Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. “Although Larry’s time with the Cardinals came at the end of his distinguished career, he played a significant role in 2004 in helping the Cardinals to their first National League title and World Series appearance in 17 years.”

Walker, whose Major League career spanned 17 seasons (1989-2005) with Montreal, Colorado and St. Louis, was a five-time All-Star, won three batting titles (1998, 1999 and 2001) and was voted National League MVP in 1997 with the Rockies. Walker compiled a career .313 batting mark with 383 HR’s, 1,311 RBI and 230 stolen bases in 1,988 career games played, and was a seven-time Rawlings Gold Glove recipient.

Walker played parts of his final two seasons (2004-05) with the Cardinals, coming over in an August 6, 2004 trade from Colorado. Upon his arrival, Walker helped the Cardinals to their first National League title since 1987 and a trip to the World Series. In 144 career games with St. Louis, Walker batted .286 with 26 home runs and 79 RBI. He hit six home runs (including two in the 2004 World Series) with 12 RBI in his 24 postseason games played with the Cardinals.

A native of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, Walker played parts of six seasons (1989-94) with Montreal and 10 with Colorado (1995-2004), before concluding his career in St. Louis. Walker was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009.

Walker will join Ted Simmons, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in December, as the 50th and 51st individuals with ties to the St. Louis Cardinals organization to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame during its induction ceremony to be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Cooperstown, NY.