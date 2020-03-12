Chesney Postpones 2020 Chillaxification Tour at Miller Park
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers today announced that country music superstar Kenny Chesney will postpone his 2020 Chillaxification Tour, with intention to reschedule his concert at Miller Park, originally scheduled for April 25, 2020. He was to be joined by Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers today announced that country music superstar Kenny Chesney will postpone his 2020 _Chillaxification Tour_, with intention to reschedule his concert at Miller Park, originally scheduled for April 25, 2020. He was to be joined by Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
Additional details related to rescheduling will be announced as soon as they are available. In the meantime, fans are asked to hold on to their tickets for the original date.
Currently, seven stadiums and four amphitheater shows have been postponed. Starting with the Blue Chair Bay Rum Presents Kenny Chesney’s 2020 _Chillaxification Tour_Fueled by Marathon kick off Saturday, April 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the postponements run through May 28 at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. View news release from Kenny Chesney.
Blue Chair Bay Rum Presents Kenny Chesney’s 2020 Chillaxification Tour Fueled by Marathon
with Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead
POSTPONED DATES
April 18 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas
April 25 Miller Park Milwaukee, Wis.
May 2 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.
May 7* iThink Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, Fla.
May 9 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.
May 13* BankPlus Amphitheater Southaven, Miss.
May 14* Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss.
May 16 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.
May 22 Minute Maid Park Houston, Texas
May 23 Alamodome San Antonio, Texas
May 28* Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
More Information as it Develops
* Michael Franti & Spearhead ONLY
Media Contacts for Kenny Chesney:
Ebie McFarland
Essential Broadcast Media
(615) 327-3259
[email protected]
Wes Vause
Warner Music Nashville
[email protected]