Chicago Cubs launch School Night Special value offer for 2020 season

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today announced the launch of a new value offer for the 2020 season, the School Night Special value offer, which is available for weeknight home games played before Memorial Day or after Labor Day. The School Night Special value offer coincides with all home games that start at 6:40 p.m. CDT, an earlier start time created for the 2020 season as a way to help make it easier for fans to enjoy a full game at the Friendly Confines on a school night.

The offer includes one Terrace Reserved Outfield Corner ticket, one regular hot dog and one nonalcoholic beverage (regular soda or bottled water only). In order to secure the School Night Special value offer, a minimum of two tickets must be purchased. Items included in this offer must be redeemed at the Left Field Classics (located near Section 105) and Right Field Classics (located near Section 128) concession stands.

“Our new 6:40 p.m. start time was created to make it easier for families to enjoy a full game at Wrigley Field during the school year,” said Cubs Vice President of Ticketing Cale Vennum. “With the addition of the new School Night Special value offer, we hope to make the experience of coming to Wrigley Field on a school night even more enjoyable for our youngest of fans.”

To purchase the School Night Special value offer and to find out more information, visit Cubs.com/SchoolNightSpecial.